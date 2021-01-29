Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Automotive sensors detect, calculate, and relay information to assist with vehicle performance analysis. Sensors are instruments that detect events or environmental changes and provide a corresponding output afterwards. They sense physical inputs such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other object, and react by producing a display output or transmitting the information for further processing in electronic form. The size of the global commercial vehicle sensors market was estimated at USD 5.80 billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 9.55 billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2027, according to Emergen Research.



Key participants include Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, Bourns, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., and IAV GmbH, among other.



Market Drivers



Due to increasing global vehicle demand, the market for commercial vehicle sensors is expected to expand exponentially. The increasing customer preference for vehicle comfort and protection over the expected timeframe is projected to further increase market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to soon propel the market for sensors for commercial vehicles.



Regional Analysis



Due to the increasing per capita income and increasing vehicle production in developing nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global demand for commercial vehicle sensors during the forecast timeline.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Motion

Level

Position

Image



Microelectromechanical systems

Pressure

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Telematics

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others



Because of the presence of many market leaders in this area, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, IAV GmbH, and Continental AG, Europe is expected to experience stable market growth. The increasing government concern for low-emission vehicles is expected to boost the market over the projected timeframe.



