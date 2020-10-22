Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)



The Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7 % during the forecast period.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market: Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, Littlefuse Inc., Denso Corporation, Hella KgaA Hueck & Co., Delphi Automotive plc, TRW Automotive and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Fujitsu Develops Automotive Relay FTR-K5 Series for 6.6kW EV/PHV On-Board Chargers



June 18, 2019: Fujitsu Components America, Inc. today announced it is now sampling a 6.6kW (32A-250VAC) switching automotive relay for on-board battery chargers in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/PHV). Volume production is expected to begin in March 2020. The FTR-K5 is a 1 Form A PCB relay series that assists with faster EV/PHV battery charging while also meeting automotive vibration and shock resistance specifications. Moreover, its 105degC temperature rating and 8mm insulation distance between coil and contact exceed those of any currently available power relay in this class.



The relay features a 5,000VAC withstand voltage between coil and contact and 1,000VAC between adjacent contacts. Despite its low, 900mW power consumption, the relay can sustain a 40A continuous power supply (without switching). The FTR-K5 series is available in either a flux-free or plastic-sealed enclosure. With a life of 30,000 operations, the flux-free type is recommended for sealed charger units. The plastic-sealed type has a higher resistance to dust and exhaust gas, making it suitable for non-sealed charger units.



Panasonic Launches "DW Relays" Suited for Remote Control of Smart Switches and Power Outlets



May 20, 2016: Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation announced today that it has developed and will release this month a thin-design DW Relay (Inrush Low-profile relay [1]) suited for remote-control applications such as smart switches [2] and smart power outlets [3] used in smart homes[4]. The product conforms to overseas safety standards and responds to the growing demand for smart homes in overseas markets.



With the growing concern over global warming and resource shortage problems, there is increasing demand for energy management that facilitates effective use of energy and resources, and the market for smart homes equipped with such energy management systems is expanding globally. Adoption of switches and power outlets for remotely controlling various types of equipment, such as lighting fixtures and home appliances, is expanding. Switches and power outlets contain multiple relays for switching power on and off, but these units need to be installed into limited indoor space. As a result, they need to feature a low profile and low power consumption. Panasonic's new relay is thin, with a height of 15.8 mm, and achieves low power consumption, making it possible to create compact, high-functionality and power-efficient switches and power outlets.



Market Overview:



- The market is primarily driven by the factors such as increase in electric and hybrid vehicle demands.

- The trend for reduction of overall weight of the vehicle is also enhancing the demand for switches and relays for commercial vehicles and this also enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

- However, there are many small local players present in the market which are providing switches and relays for commercial vehicles and are becoming an increasing concern for the major players and the industry.

Button Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market



By Switch type, Button segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The electric buttons have several applications in a commercial vehicle from operating aperture lighting to doors. These buttons are being used innovatively for newer operation as well. Furthermore, the regional transport office, in Pune India, has made compulsory for commercial vehicles to include a panic button during vehicle registration process. With the advancement in technology and electrification in vehicles, use of button in commercial vehicles are growing with a high rate, advancement in infotainment systems, push button for ignition on and off and others.



Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Largest Market



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for commercial vehicle switches and relays. The demand in the market is supported by the presence of big emerging economies in the region like China and India, where the activities like transportation of goods, construction activities etc. are on the rise which requires large numbers of commercial vehicles. The government in the region are spending heavily in construction of various bridges, malls and other public facilities which is enhancing the demand for commercial vehicles in the region. The government in the regions are also promoting the use of electric and hybrid vehicles and green fuel due to the increasing pollution levels in the region. China and India are introducing electric buses as part of public transportation. The enhances the demand for switches and relays in the region. The high demand from e-commerce sector in the region is also responsible for increase in demand for commercial vehicle in the region. Many big players like Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba are spending heavily in expanding their reach to rural parts of the country, which will again drive the demand for commercial vehicles. This will subsequently help the market for switches and relays.



Competitive Landscape



The Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market is highly fragmented, with several players accounting for a smaller portion of market share. Some of the prominent companies in the commercial vehicle switches and relays market are Panasonic, Robert Bosch, TE Connectivity, Omron and others. These players are investing heavily in research and development of switches and relays for the commercial vehicles. For instance, in December 2018, Littlefuse Inc. has introduced heavy duty time delay relay which is ideal for construction, transit and heavy-duty trucks.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Influence Of The Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market.

- Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Commercial Vehicle Switches and Relays Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



