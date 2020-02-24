Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2015-2025 : Microlise Group Ltd.,Inseego Corporation,Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The global commercial vehicle telematics market is projected to witness high growth in the coming years. The increasing number of road accidents is one of the major factors accelerating the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the use of smartphones and 4G technology is likely to act as a major opportunity for the market players. The rapid development of the logistics and transportation industries is expected to enhance the growth of the global commercial vehicle telematics market throughout the forecast period.



Major Players in Commercial Vehicle Telematics market are:

Masternaut Limited

Omnitracs, LLC

ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

PTC, Inc.

OCTO Telematics Ltd.s

Tomtom Telematics Bv

Tyco International Inc

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Mix Telematics International Ltd.

Microlise Group Ltd.

Inseego Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Modulo Security, LLC



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Geography

Among the key regional segments, Asia Pacific is estimated to register a healthy growth throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising awareness among consumers regarding safety of drivers and prevention of accidents. In addition to this, the untapped markets are estimated to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, favorable government rules and regulations are estimated to accelerate the growth of the commercial vehicle telematics market in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period. The North America market for commercial vehicle telematics is likely to witness significant growth in the next few years.



Key highlights of this report include:

- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

- An analysis of strategies of major competitors

- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- Detailed analyses of industry trends

- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Overview

Commercial vehicle telematics market is exploring globally owing to services such as tracking and fleet management. Telematics systems provide fleet management solutions that will assist the organization to minimize the number of empty runs and successively it reduces fuel expenses. Fleet operators are using fleet management services in order to reduce which in turn minimizes overall vehicle downtime. Next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP) offers some advantages such as support for legacy systems, reduced barriers to collaborate and implement, enhanced value proposition of different players, and promotion and adoption of new technologies. This system will offer service providers robust, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalable telematics solutions.



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Growth Factors

Escalating demand for monitoring and vehicle tracking systems in the logistics sector is expected to drive the global commercial vehicle telematics market growth in future. Increasing adoption of the NGTP globally will foster the global market growth in the coming years. Increase in fuel prices and developing mobile connectivity across the automotive sector is the key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Telematics acts as a cornerstone for the efficient performance of the fleet management systems and logistic systems. High demand for connected vehicles is anticipated to strengthen the global commercial vehicle telematics market growth. Growing demand for refrigerated vehicles is anticipated to the consolidation of the cold chain logistics sector, which may further fuel the global commercial vehicle telematics market growth in future.



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Segmentation

The global commercial vehicle telematics market is classified based on fitment type as aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers. Of these, aftermarket fitment segment is the leading in the global market due to considerable growth in the unorganized logistics sector. It is constantly in demand for fleet management solutions; this is anticipated to boost the global commercial vehicle telematics market growth and it is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. The global market is further fragmented on the basis of applications as retail, courier, tourism, cold chain, and pharma. Of these, cold chain contributed for the largest market share in the telematics technology. It majorly attributed to increased use of telematics in order to monitor the temperature of frozen items. Original equipment manufacturers are a second largest market and it may grab largest market chunk owing to rising partnerships among automobile manufacturers and telematics service providers.



Based on the Commercial Vehicle Telematics industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.



