New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Increasing concern for safety and security among commercial vehicle consumers is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.



The global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 41.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle telematics systems, composed of telecommunication and informatics, provide crucial information for drivers, such as information about live traffic status and weather forecast. Essentially, it is vehicle monitoring systems that empower the drivers to stay updated with real-time performance and safety of the vehicle. Information collected by the telematics system is beneficial in critical circumstances, for instance, to communicate instantaneously with the police or respective authorities for prompt actions in case of an accident. Telematics systems assist automotive companies, insurers, and drivers with the highest safety feature.



The safety and security services of vehicle telematics comprise the automatic crash notification, emergency, and medical assistance, which is anticipated to stimulate market growth in the forecast period. As a component of the Automatic Crash Notification service, the telematics control unit (TCU) monitors several crash sensors of the automotive and in the occurrence of a crash it directs the details of the vehicular location and crash intensity as well as sends a voice call to the telematics call center so that emergency services are dispatched to the accident spot.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Trimble Inc., Verizon Telematics Inc., PTC Inc., OCTO telematics Ltd., TomTom Telematics Bv, Omnitracs LLC, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle, Inseego Corporation, Masternaut Ltd., and Zonar Systems Inc., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fleet Tracking & Monitoring



Safety & Security



Driver Management



Insurance Telematics



Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Retrofitted



Embedded



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



OEM



Aftermarket



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Light Commercial Vehicles



Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Transportation & Logistics



Travel & Tourism



Media & Entertainment



Healthcare



Government & Utilities



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Commercial Vehicle Telematics market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



