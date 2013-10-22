Commercial Vehicles in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Commercial Vehicles in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Commercial Vehicles in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers light CVs (including vans), trucks (including special purpose vehicles) and passenger service vehicles. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Commercial Vehicles in South Africa is given in new registration with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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