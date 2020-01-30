Commercial Waste Management Market to Be Valued at USD 223.07 Bn by 2025: Component, Product Type and Application

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global commercial waste management market includes increasing industrialization, growing urbanization, and rising environmental awareness. Moreover, the implementation of government norms regarding open dumping is anticipated to boost the commercial waste management industry over the forecast period.



The scope of commercial waste is defined as the waste generated from commercial establishments such as office buildings, complexes, restaurant, and hotels among other establishments falling in this category.



In addition, dumping and uncollected waste are positively moving forward, thus it is resulted to witness a huge demand for waste management services. Due to the lack of awareness in emerging countries in solid waste framework has measured lucrative growth in the global commercial waste management market.



Global commercial waste management market is anticipated to project a massive scope of opportunities owing to the increasing environmental awareness of renewable waste management systems. Leading players of the global commercial waste management market are working to implementing smart ideas to recycle MSW and they are conducting programs for nonhazardous industrial waste management.



Ongoing pace of growth of hospitability and commercial estate sector is projected to boost the waste management segment demand in near future. Growing income levels is augmenting per capita spending, which in turn is positively affecting the hospitality industry as the consumer is increasingly spending in "dine out" culture. Rapid industrial growth in developing countries coupled with fast paced urbanization has further boosted the waste generation per capita across the globe.



Geography-wise, Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share resulting to the increasing initiatives undertaken by government with advanced technology by management services.



Global commercial waste management market is categorized into several segmentation including waste type, service, and region. Based on waste type, the global commercial waste management market is fragmented into hazardous waste, municipal waste, and industrial waste. On the basis of service, the global commercial waste management market is subjected into disposal and collection. Looping on to the regional overview, the global commercial waste management market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global commercial waste management market includes Biffa Group, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environmental S.A., Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, and Waste Management Inc.



Key segments of the global commercial waste management market



Component Overview:



- Equipment



- Service





Product Overview:



- Non-food waste



- Food waste



Application Overview:



- Collection



- Disposal



- Transfer



- Others





Regional Overview:



- North America



- U.S.



- Canada



- Europe



- UK



- Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific



- China



- India



- Japan



- Rest of Asia Pacific



- Central & South America



- Middle East & Africa



