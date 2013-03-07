Commercial Water Heater Sales Announces Special on American Water Heater Brand

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Commercial Water Heater Sales, a leading provider of residential and commercial water heaters recently announced a special limited time offer on American Water Heater brand model Bcg3100t-199-6nox. They will be offering this high quality water heater for the low price of $2569.00, which is the lowest price at which this water heater has ever been offered.



This commercial water heater from American Water Heater is perfect for the vast majority of medium to heavy-duty commercial applications that require a motorized flue damper. The 100-gallon commercial gas tank features a 24-volt thermostat control and a fused ceramic shield tank to protect from corrosion. In addition, the water heater comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty, which provides one-year protection on the parts and three years protection on the tank. A spokesperson from the company said, “We are proud to offer this incredible deal. The quality on this commercial gas water heater is outstanding, and we trust that customers will take advantage of this special offer.”



Commercial Water Heater Sales offers a full range of products from the American Water Heater brand at highly competitive prices. This is the first time they have offered this particular model at this price though. The special deal is only available for a limited time, so interested customers will need to act fast.



About Commercial Water Heater Sales

Commercial Water Heater Sales is committed to offering its customers the brands they trust at the prices they love. They have a huge inventory of high quality commercial and Polaris brand residential water heaters for all of your needs. Featuring both gas and electric water heaters, Commercial Water Heater Sales can help you find the perfect water heater or storage tank for your building. For more detail please visit, http://www.commercialwaterheatersales.com/.