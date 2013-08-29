Commercial Water Heater Sales Now Offers Entire Natural Gas 100 Gallon Product Line

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Commercial Water Heater Sales will now offer a full line of natural gas water heaters in the 100 Gallon size.



Now the company will offer stand alone, tank less and point of use natural gas heaters for the cost conscious commercial consumers. For customers aiming to save on both power usage as well as heating costs, 100 gallons is a popular size. The company now offers a broad selection of water heater units in this size.



Commercial Water Heater Sales hopes to corner the market on large volume water heater customers looking to both save money with added efficiency and supply large areas such as warehouses with heated water.



Natural Gas water heaters while not always more efficient than electric water heaters are almost always less expensive to operate due to the fact that Natural Gas costs less than electricity on average.



The company hopes that these new additions to the existing product line will bolster its market share of water heaters and water heater accessories.



The brands now available in this 100 gallon natural gas size are American Standard, American, A. O. Smith and Rheem water heaters. The full inventory of these Natural Gas water heaters can be viewed online at Commercial Water Heater sales' website.



About Commercial Water Heater Sales

A nationally recognized supplier of electric, gas and propane water heater models, Commercial Water Heater Sales provides a large inventory of high quality products from trusted brands. They focus on providing cost effective solutions to commercial and residential water heater needs. Commercial Water Heater Sales caters to commercial enterprises such as factories, office parks and retail areas. The company also provides services to the residential sector of the market in their smaller water heater units. For more detail visit http://www.commercialwaterheatersales.com/.