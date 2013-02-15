Commercial Water Heater Sales Offers Helpful Advice

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com, the popular online water heater providers have announced tips to help people discover if they need to change their current water-heating units. There are common signs or rules of thumb that should be followed to help identify failing units. This comes as good news to people across the nation who have old or deteriorating water heater units.



Commercial Water Heater Sales recommends checking for abnormal noises. Older water heaters in particular, can have noisy failing heating elements that may indicate it is time to replace the entire unit. Leaking is also a telltale sign that a unit must be replaced. Failing to do so can result in flooding which can be expensive. Lastly, Commercial Water Heater Sales recommends flushing older tanks of built up sentiment and checking all connections and valves. If the water heater’s performance does not improve, it may be best to replace it with a new unit.



As leaders in the water heater industry, CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com supplies a wide variety of Polaris residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters from some of the most trusted brands in the world, such as American Water Heaters, American Standard Water Heater, A. O. Smith, and more. Their water heaters are sought after for their energy efficiency and low prices. Commercial Water Heater Sales is dedicated to assisting their valued customers and to supplying them with the highest quality electric and gas water heaters on the Internet.



About Commercial Water Heater Sales

CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com is owned and operated by Buy and Large, Inc. They offer popular water heater brands such as American Water Heaters, American Standard, A. O. Smith, Polaris, Rheem Water Heaters, and other manufacturers are available upon request. Their water heaters are available in gas, propane, and electric. Their available models are extensive and may not be fully listed on their website, customers are encouraged to inquire by telephone or email for more options. They can ship almost anywhere in the 48 contiguous states. For more information, visit www.commercialwaterheatersales.com.