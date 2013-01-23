Commercial Water Heaters Announces Next Day Shipping

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com, the popular online water heater providers, has announced that they are committed to next day shipping on most orders. This quick turnaround time is set to affect both commercial and residential water heater sales. This comes as good news to people throughout the country who need new, high quality electric or gas water heaters for their home or office.



During frigid winter months, quick access to quality water heaters is especially important. If a household is missing a functioning water heater or is utilizing a low quality unit, freezing can damage the pipes. Commercial Water Heater Sales is committed to maintaining a vast inventory of some of the highest quality gas, propane and electric water heaters on the market. They understand the importance of quick turn-around-times, during this time of the year, and have dedicated their team to next day shipping on most orders, to help mitigate the negative effects of being without a water heater.



CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com provides a wide variety of residential and commercial water heaters from some of the most well-sought-after and trusted brands in the world, such as American Water Heaters, American Standard Water Heater, A. O. Smith, and more. They offer the most energy- efficient and cost-effective quality water heaters available online. Commercial Water Heater Sales is dedicated to shipping almost their entire inventory of quality water heaters the next day, to provide commercial or residential water heater solutions to the people who need it most.



About Commercial Water Heater Sales

CommercialWaterHeaterSales.com is owned and operated by Buy and Large, Inc. They offer popular water heater brands, such as American Water Heaters, American Standard, A. O. Smith, Polaris and Rheem Water Heaters; other manufacturers are available upon request. Their water heaters are available in gas, propane and electric. Their available models are extensive and may not be fully listed in their website, so customers are encouraged to inquire by telephone or email for more options. They can ship almost anywhere in the 48 contiguous states of the US. For more information, visit http://www.commercialwaterheatersales.com.