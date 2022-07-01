Commerzbank Entry in Crypto Hints at Growing Financial Services Trend

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- The crypto market has been growing exponentially over the past year and is increasingly becoming an option for more mainstream financial institutions. Now, Germany's fourth largest bank has confirmed that it is venturing into the territory of digital assets custody and exchange services. Commerzbank is one of many traditional banks in Europe that have recently signaled that it's time for them to make this move. This level of adoption adds to the credibility of crypto currency and demonstrates the steps that conservative banks are now willing to take to ensure their own expansion. Commerzbank has also been working on blockchain projects since 2018. Crypto custody was introduced into the German Banking Act as a new financial service in January 2020 and there is a lot more focus on cracking down on unregulated activity as the infrastructure is created to bring crypto more into the mainstream all over Europe.



The journey that crypto is on, in terms of expansion, is of great interest to financial services recruitment agencies like Selby Jennings. As an innovative and specialist leader in this field, the firm has provided vital support to banking and financial institutions keen to build resilient teams able to evolve alongside these new markets. Selby Jennings is one of Germany's few financial services recruitment agencies able to deliver genuine market insight as well as a range of resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The team provides expert hiring services for a range of different areas across banking and financial services, including quantitative research and trading, private wealth management, risk management, financial technology and Investment Management. For both candidates and corporates looking for financial services recruitment agencies able to support evolution and growth, Selby Jennings has become an obvious choice. The versatile approach of the firm means it can offer a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to cater to every hiring need.



Today, financial services recruitment agencies like Selby Jennings need to have a broad reach. Nationwide in Germany, Selby Jennings has established a network that covers most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition to this the German team is also integrated into a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000, which adds a significant global dimension to the service that the team can offer. Plus, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In innovative areas, such as crypto and blockchain, finding the right people can be vital to optimising on opportunities and tackling challenges. The team at Selby Jennings is trained on an ongoing basis to ensure they are both confident and knowledgeable. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure service standards and support remain high. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Business Development Director, Senior Private Banker and M&A Vice President [Cleantech].



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.