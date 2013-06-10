Commission Advance Firm Receives $1,000,000 Line of Credit Within 6 Months of Inception

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Commission advance industry newcomer and creator of the popular residential real estate commission advance site, www.AdvancedCommission.com, has announced obtainment of a $1,000,000 line of credit. This announcement comes only days after the company has raised their maximum commission advance amount from $4,000 to $5,000 per transaction.



Due to increasing demand, management of www.AdvancedCommission.com has also extended their hours of operation. The company will now be available from 6AM to 10PM (EST) 365 days a year. Its service has been widely popular due to its transparent policies, friendly team, and competitive pricing.



About AdvancedCommission.com

Dedicated to serving Florida's real estate agents, Advanced Commission delivers up to $5,000 of your pending real estate commission up to 60 days before the scheduled closing date. Using our commission advance service real estate agents no longer have to wait months to receive their commission.



