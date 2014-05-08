Commission Express Signs Contract with RevBuilders Marketing for PPC and Facebook Ads Management

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Digital marketing and web design company RevBuilders Marketing is excited to announce a new contract with Commission Express to manage their PPC ads and their Facebook ads.



Commission Express offers cash flow management for real estate professionals, having pioneered the commission advance industry for over twenty years. They developed their system to provide local and personal commission advance services to REALTORS® nationwide, and also offer a national franchise opportunity. As they continue to push forward in the industry, they began looking into ways to get the word out to more clients.



“After some discussion, PPC ads and Facebook ads were clearly the next step for Commission Express,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “They’re doing a lot of the other aspects of a good, integrated marketing plan, so when we began discussing other marketing avenues for them, it was clearly the next step.”



PPC ads, or Pay-Per-Click advertisements, are the ads at the top and to the right of the screen when someone searches uses Google based on keywords that they use to search. Facebook Ads, as aptly named, are within the social media Facebook and can be targeted by geographical location, gender, age, what Facebook users have “Liked,” and even more sophisticated targeting options.



With research and testing, RevBuilders Marketing will make recommendations and then manage Commission Express’ PPC and Facebook ads to help Commission Express expand their reach to potential customers.



“The folks at Commission Express continue to work hard to serve their current customers, but they also want to make sure that others out there know about their services,” says Small. “So we’re helping them to make that possible, and by us managing it we’ll not only integrate it with the rest of their marketing efforts, but it enables them to have time to work on their own business more and serving their clients.”



To learn more about PPC and Facebook Ad Management, please visit: RevBuilders.com.



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client. Visit RevBuilders Marketing: Virginia Web Design, Virginia SEO Company & Virginia Digital Marketing Company



About Commission Express

COMMISSION EXPRESS was founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area in 1992 by two highly experienced real estate brokers who, after managing offices and owning their own companies, recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams.



As Independent Contractors operating small independent businesses, the agents and brokers had marketable accounts receivable from earned but unsettled sales commissions. The founders conceived an idea to purchase the accounts receivable at a discount, a process known as factoring. They operated for five years developing the protocols, computer database, forms and reports that were the basis for the current COMMISSION EXPRESS system.



By 1996, the service had become so popular that the founders began offering franchises of the COMMISSION EXPRESS business model to entrepreneurs nationwide. Today, with offices in most major metropolitan areas, COMMISSION EXPRESS is the most popular provider of cash flow for real estate agents and brokers throughout the country.



COMMISSION EXPRESS has advanced thousands of commissions totaling hundreds of millions of dollars and is the only franchised real estate commission advance company in the country. We know the business, we know what we’re doing – and we’re here to make the commission advance process work to your advantage.



For more information, please visit CommissionExpress.com.