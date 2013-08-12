Commitment, Excellence and Perseverance: The Secret of Hi-Tech Group's Success

Al-Quoze, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- In the world of business, regardless of the niche one is in, the only thing that matters is scaling heights in monetary gains & profits while practicing ethical business principles for sustenance. There is nothing wrong about it as this is what business is all about.



One business that has stood-out among the rest is the Hi-Tech Group of Companies. This multi-faceted business entity is located in Dubai and proudly bears the reputation of being one of the very prime names when it comes to a one-stop total solution provider in the Construction & Allied Sector within the Middle East & Asia. Under the Hi-Tech Group, functions 11 different companies which cater individually to various sectors like General Contracting (Civil), Infrastructures, Oil & Gas, Steel Structures, Light weight cold-formed structure solutions, Metal Finishing, Powder Coating, Cast Aluminium Products, Fencing Solutions, MEP & HVAC, Joinery products, Interior & Exterior Designing & Execution, Structural Glazing, General Transport & General Trading.



Hi-Tech Group of Companies started the journey to its present stature in the year 1980 as a Structural Steel Solution provider. Gradually over the span of more than 3 decades, the Group tapped new opportunities by strategically increasing its production/service capacities, diversifying investments & leveraging its core capabilities to venture into new businesses & thus forming a conglomerate providing total Turkey Solutions. In order to ensure prompt & quality products & services in timely manner, the Group has employed highly efficient management & workforce staff totaling to more than 1000 in strength, latest high productive machineries for the relevant units, registration of the companies under ISO for Quality Management System & under OHSAS for Health & Safety Management Systems.



About

For more information about how Hi-Tech Group of Companies can be of service to your organization, head to http://www.hitechgroupuae.com/ .



For Media Contact:

Hi-Tech Group Of Companies

P.O. Box: 8054,

Behind National Taxi,

Street No. 11a, Industrial No.2,

Al-Quoze, Dubai, U.A.E.

http://www.hitechgroupuae.com/hitech/steelindustries/