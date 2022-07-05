Commodities and Quant Jobs in High Demand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- Despite the global uncertainty across commodity markets in recent months, there has been no drop in the appetite for quant talent as quant and commodities jobs USA continue to be a hot market. While trading, technology and FX roles have all experienced a slowdown in response to global events, the demand for credit, quants and commodities talent remains robust. Global market revenues for many banks saw a decline in the first quarter of the year but this was in stark contrast to the figures for areas such as commodities - Goldman Sachs, for example, made around $1 billion in commodities trading in the first quarter of the year. The demand for quants talent is not being matched by an increase in businesses seeking out new operations and tech professionals, which suggests that quants are being hired to streamline and automate. Given that trend-following quant hedge funds are already experiencing the best year in almost 20 years this trend isn't likely to taper off any time soon.



The market for commodities jobs USA has responded well so far in 2022 with opportunities appearing all over the sector, as firms like Goldman Sachs continue to cash in. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in recruitment for the banking and financial services sector, ideally positioned to help individuals and organizations optimize on the current market boom. The firm's hiring expertise covers many different areas of banking and financial services, including legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, private wealth management and financial technology. Selby Jennings has a wealth of resources that enable it to support both organizations and individuals in this competitive field. This includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and access to extensive networks of connections across the sector. Over the years, the firm has worked with many different businesses, from agile start-ups to international institutions, providing a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to suit every need.



This is something that the team at Selby Jennings has been able to do nationwide for commodities jobs USA. The firm's reach extends to all major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition, the team in the USA is part of a 1,000-strong worldwide workforce that brings a vital international dimension into what the firm can do. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Commodities jobs USA is a specialist area of recruitment that requires robust international links, as well as significant expertise when handling talent and roles. Selby Jennings trains its consultants on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure consistently excellent service. Today, as well as commodities jobs USA, there are many different roles available via the firm, including Product Strategy [ETF/Mutual Funds], Private Equity Associate and Senior Software Engineer.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about Commodities jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.