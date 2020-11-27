Commodities Careers in the US – Job Roles Which Are Crucial to the Everyday Lives on Consumers in the US and Across the Globe

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- It's difficult to imagine the daily running of our everyday lives without commodities. From food, to metals and energy, they surround our activities and the way we live. Furthermore, fluctuations in the rising cost of commodities such as crude oil, can impact the cost you are paying while driving your car. Commodities were on solid footing in the first half of 2019 with the S&P GSCI returning more than 13% as of June 30 which was a significantly good first half of the year. Professionals in the commodities sector are in high demand as The Commodity Market Council (US) are focused on ensuring end-users are able to utilize markets that are safe, stable and liquid. Employment in the sector is likely to increase by 10% up to 2024, a promising figure reported by My Plan. Jobs are available from the east to west coast of North America, from Los Angeles and San Francisco to New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago and Charlotte. The opportunity for career growth is a keen potential for the right individuals. Selby Jennings are dedicated to securing candidates into positions with globally renowned corporations and building long lasting relationships in the process.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has built an unrivalled reputation in the financial services industry as the top recruiters for quantitative analytics & trading, corporate & investment banking, risk management, financial technology, legal & compliance, commodities and much more. The firm have over 750 employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide to bring a recruitment beyond borders stand point to their hiring solutions. The firm have partnered with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses and have a wealth of knowledge on local and international markets to aid their recruitment decisions. Selby Jennings are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and as a result are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure the use of the best-in-class recruitment technology guides every hiring process at the firm.



Jobs currently available through the firm include: desk executions (derivatives trading), operations manager (derivatives), senior cocoa trader (managerial level), LPG assistant trader (physical), operations executive, steel sales manager, junior commodity trade finance, team lead – gas and metal derivative trader. The performance of the commodity market is indicated by an index made up of 24 exchange-traded futures contracts covering physical commodities spanning five sectors (by S&P GSCI). This indicated that the largest sectors in 2019 included energy with a 62.63% range and crude oil with up to 28.76%.



Selby Jennings pride themselves in their ability to provide peace of mind for companies, clients and candidates across the country in tackling their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm are dedicated to improving best practices which has resulted in reports such as the recent study on the rebalancing of work and life priorities for employees. By keeping up to date with market research and trend forecasting, the firm's consultants are experts in their chosen fields and can provide a bespoke recruitment service for each individual client.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit

https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.