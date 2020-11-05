Commodities Careers in the US – Shifts in the Commodities Markets Not Only Affects Businesses but Consumers Also

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Commodities envelope many aspects of everyday life. From energy to industrial metals, precious metals, agriculture and live stock, the movement of this sector will affect most people without them even realising it. Commodity trading specialists are in high demand across cities in the US from New York to Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles and the sector is expected to grow by 10% between 2014 and 2024 according to My Plan. Commodities were experiencing a stable marketplace in 2019, however, the sudden shift in the US economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has meant many companies are relying heavily on the expertise of commodity trading specialists to ensure the markets can get back to where they were before. An example of the cost of falling markets is Argentina's losses of $600m dollars in 2018, reported by Reuters, as the world's third-largest exporter of soybean and corn this had a huge affect on the consumer too. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters in the commodity sector and have a wealth of local and global knowledge to ensure hiring managers can have peace of mind when it comes to securing top talent for much needed roles.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have over 15 years' experience in providing unrivalled bespoke hiring solutions to the financial services sector. Offering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors from commodities to corporate & investment banking, investment management, risk management, sales & trading, insurance & actuarial, quantitative research & trading and much more. The firm have 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally who have worked exceptionally hard to build a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who can inform on incoming risks and market updates to ensure all recruitment decisions are made with speed and efficiency to produce optimal results. Selby Jennings are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm work with a wide range of companies from agile start-ups to global powerhouses which allows their candidates to have a strong selection of company cultures to choose from when securing their dream role. The firm has invested heavily into the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is being used for every candidate and client.



Commodities professionals are a necessary part of the US financial services industry to ensuring the economy remains in the black and out of the red. Roles currently available through the firm include grains & oilseeds trader, light ends physical trader, SVP – counterparty risk exposure management, head of China – steel trading, fertilizer trader, LNG cargo operator and technology audit senior lead, to name just a few. If you are looking for the next step in your career, Selby Jennings' team of passionate consultants are here to help you secure it. Their wealth of market knowledge will ensure your recruitment decision is an informed, efficient and speedy one.



