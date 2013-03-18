ForexMinute.com Now Providing Advanced Charts for Technical Analysis of Finance Market

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The forex news portal has introduced a separate section ‘Charts’ to provide traders with the current pattern of the price movements over a given time period. The section also includes the real time charts from forex, commodity, indices and stock market.



A spokesperson from ForexMinute.com explains further about each and every type of real time charts. Starting with real time forex charts, he states, “This unique and professional chart offers you a detailed insight into several hundred currency pairs. Forex traders can also alter the chart type, time scale and zoom in to different areas. In addition, traders can add new indicators, including the Bollinger Bands, MACD, Fibonacci Retracements, the RSI and much more.”



Continuing with explaining the real time world commodities charts, he states, “This special advanced chart offers you a detailed insight at dozens of the leading commodities. Commodity brokers and traders can choose from the top commodities futures, including Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bonds, the US Dollar index future and much more. They may also customize the way each chart looks by simply changing the chart type, time scale, zoom and integrating their personal case studies.”



ForexMinute’s Charts’ section also provides the real time indices and stock markets charts. The spokesperson further says, “These unique and advanced charts offers traders with a detailed look into the leading global indices and stock market. Traders can also alter the appearance of each chart by selecting the chart type, time scale and zoom in your preferred section. In addition, traders can add their own case studies and indicators, including Bollinger Bands, RSI, Fibonacci retracements and much more.”



