Common Aptitude Test 2013-14 for Petroleum & Mining Engineering Announced

Cochin, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Afterplus2.com, the leading admission portal with links to prestigious professional colleges across the country, is conducting a statewide common aptitude test (Common Aptitude Test-CAT 2013-14) for B Tech courses in Petroleum and Mining Technology. Students who wish to pursue these fully integrated 4 year graduate engineering courses can now apply for the entrance examination.



The Common Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on 25th May’2013 from 11 am -1.30 pm in all district headquarters of Kerala.



Students who have passed or appeared for the 10+2 examinations or its equivalent with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as optional subjects are eligible to appear for the common aptitude test. They should have secured 50% marks in aggregate in the qualifying examination.



The last date of application for the CAT 2013-14 shall be 24th May 2013.



Students can apply online for the Aptitude Test at http://www.afterplus2.com. Information regarding eligibility criteria, online application procedure and examination details are available on the site www.afterplus2 .com



Petroleum and mining technology offers numerous career opportunities with salaries usually threefold or more of other comparable sectors. Candidates who successfully complete the course are highly in demand by industry leaders both in India and abroad.



