Common Knowledge Scholarship Foundation Awards Key Club Challenge Champions

The Common Knowledge Scholarship Foundation awarded scholarships and a championship trophy to members of the Nova High School Key Club after they outscored seven other schools to claim the Key Club Challenge (KCC) Scholarship. This sets the stage for upcoming Key Club Challenges and is an invitation to any school that would like to try to top their score and steal the title.



During the month of November, Florida Key Clubs went head-to-head through an online quiz competition to demonstrate what they knew about Kiwanis, their parent organization. Participating schools were given a study guide in advance to help prepare and teach their members about the mission, history, and objectives of Kiwanis and Key Club. “The Key Club Challenge was a fun way to reinforce what it means to be a part of the Kiwanis’ family,” said David Jakubowicz, president of the Nova High School Key Club. “Many of our members join to get the community service hours, but this provided us with a way to be a team and work together during our meetings.”



Students from eight schools in Broward County, Florida participated in the November Challenge, with twice as many students expected to participate in March 2013. The KCC is a two-round, tournament-style scholarship competition. After the first round, the top five high-scoring students from each school advance to compete for scholarship money and the Championship Trophy. Nick Azcarate, president of Pembroke Pines Charter School's Key Club, is confident in his team’s performance in the upcoming March 2013 KCC. “It was fun; we reviewed during several meetings. We truly tried our hardest and learned a lot about Kiwanis. For March, we plan on studying more and publicizing it more at our school.”



The Key Club Challenge is a joint effort between the Common Knowledge Scholarship Foundation and South Florida Kiwanis clubs. The goal of the program is to increase high school students’ understanding of Kiwanis as an organization and what it means to be an active Key Club member.



Each participating Key Club paid a $250 registration fee, which allowed every student at the school to become a team member and compete in both the November 2012 and March 2013 KCC. Key Clubs interested in competing in the March Challenge are still eligible to join and can request a grant to cover a portion of the registration cost.



The scholarship awards are funded by a grant made available through the Common Knowledge Scholarship Foundation and will increase in both award amount and number as the KCC program grows.



