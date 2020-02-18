Common Myths Associated with Insurance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Insurance policies do not necessarily provide coverage for all valuables. Think of possessions like artwork, jewelry, or pleasure vehicles. A pricey piece of art, for example, may need a separate policy. Homeowners should make sure all of their important possessions are properly covered before a major disaster happens.



Insurance premiums don't have many ties to a home's market value. One of the major factors that affect the premiums is its replacement value, which takes into account the materials and labor cost. Older homes typically require more expensive insurance than newer ones because of the materials used.



With flooding, homeowners should remember that most policies do not include coverage for this type of damage. In the majority of cases, homeowners will need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy.



