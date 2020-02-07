Common QuickBooks Errors and What They Mean?

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Most QuickBooks errors normally stem from incorrect installation and damaged or corrupted files.



Technical errors are mainly caused by incorrect application set up or negligence by the user while performing an operation.



Common QuickBooks technical errors include Error 3371 which appears when activating an application, displaying a message "Could not initialize license properties. Error 3371: QuickBooks could not load the license data. This may be caused by missing or damaged files." Error H202 appears when QuickBooks Enterprise users try to access the company file stored on the server in the network. The message reads "Network Diagnostics: Failed. Resolve Errors and Retry!!" or "The QuickBooksDBXX service on Local Computer started and then stopped" error message. Error 6000 appears when opening or restoring the QuickBooks company file. The error reads "An error occurred when QuickBooks tried to access the company file. Error Codes: (-6000, -83) is displayed to the user"



Error 1603 appears when installing QuickBooks Desktop showing a message "Error 1603. The update installer has encountered an internal error." on users screen"



Similarly, QuickBooks Accounting errors arise when there is a discrepancy in accounting records, payroll mistakes, auditing mistakes and clerical errors to name a few. These errors are usually caused by inaccuracies in the data entered by the user.



QuickBooks Error 3140 shows a message "Status Code 3140. There is an invalid reference to QuickBooks item xxxx in the invoice line. QuickBooks error message: invalid argument. The specified record does not exist in the list."



Reconcile Opening Balance does not Match with Statement is an error that occurs when your opening balance does not relate with the statement balance. This requires reconciling all accounts in QuickBooks.



Incorrect QuickBooks Profit and Loss Reports occurs when these don't match requiring some changes to the app settings in order to resolve the error.



Incorrect COGS in QuickBooks is an error that occurs when reconciling accounts in QuickBooks.



It is important to keep a regular check on Profit and loss and Balance Sheet Statements as they provide valuable insight into your business. These statements help catch errors before they end up becoming costly mistakes.



Needless to say, QuickBooks files need to be backed up at the end of each day to end up losing data in case of unforeseen circumstances.



"With these in mind, you can avoid a few of the most common QuickBooks issues, while for professional assistance in dealing with such errors and more, E-Tech's expertise may just be what you're looking for," Rocha said.



Among the errors that E-Tech resolves are errors opening QuickBooks files, upgrading QuickBooks, verifying, rebuilding and backing up errors, error code recovery, crashing and freezing errors, condense errors and more.



For more information, visit https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Error-Code-Repair.aspx



