Common Sense Customer Service, Speedy Publishing's New Business & Investing Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Victoria Wells comes a great book published under the imprint Biz Hub.



A Must Have Resource For Anyone In The Customer Service Field For Job Seekers Common Sense Customer Service helps job seekers that are looking for a career in customer service. This book gives them a good grounding in what is involved in delivering truly excellent customer service. It also explains how being an amazing customer service representatives benefits themselves, the customer and the company. The job seeker can be certain that they have the skills that are required for such a position and can effectively communicate that when applying for a career in customer service. For Customer Service Training Common Sense Customer Service is a must-have book to add to any customer service training program. It's great for large or small companies since it is general enough for any industry but in-depth enough to be truly useful. Victoria Wells talks from a wealth of customer service experiences in a non-threatening, chatty style that most people find easy to read and easy to absorb. This book can be the basis of a training program, an addition to a training program and a reference guide. For Managers/Owners Every manager/owner should have a copy of this book for themselves, too. The Extra Chapter is targeted specifically at managers/owners and includes some valuable insights. Managers/owners will come away with a new appreciation and understanding of their role in attaining company wide, exceptional customer service, as well as ideas on how to effectively reward, or constructively criticize, their customer service personnel. Basic Customer Service Concepts Do Unto Others The Customer is Always Right - NOT! The Customer is Always the Customer Attitude and personality Personality Attitude General telephone basics Automated Attendant or Not? Pick Up The Phone! Physical Telephone Message Records Setting Up Your Automated Attendant How to Answer the Phone Don't make the greeting too long Return Voice Messages Telephone Tag It Doesn't Stop There.



About Victoria Wells

Victoria Wells has been in the customer service field for over 30 years. She has a unique perspective on the role of a customer service representative as, throughout her career, she has been an employee, an employer and a consultant. Victoria has had the opportunity and the privilege to work with many different companies in diverse fields. She felt that a simple, common sense, no-nonsense guide to a career in customer service was missing from all the training books and manuals available. Her writing style is chatty and non-threatening. She uses experiences from her own career to highlight, and bring clarity to, the advice she offers.



Pick up a copy of Common Sense Customer Service at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Common Sense Customer Service * by Victoria Wells

Publication Date: March 11, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840438

Print ISBN: 9781628840421

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