Common Sense Holiday Party Tips for the Shy and Not So Shy, Now on Susan RoAne's Website

While some people seem to have been born with the mingling gene, and can effortlessly glide through these events chatting, laughing and just making the rounds, others feel much more shy and uncomfortable.



Based on her best-selling classics, How To Work a Room® and Face to Face: How To Reclaim The Personal Touch In a Digital World, author and keynote speaker Susan RoAne recently posted some helpful holiday party tips on her website that are sure to help make the season merry and bright.



For example, when attending holiday parties, RoAne reminds everybody to “bring their O.A.R.” with them—which stands for “Observe, Ask and Reveal”—and start with small talk and any items the person and other attendees may have in common.



“Observe the venue, food or entertainment,” RoAne advises in her new article, adding that making comments like “What fun decorations!” and, “The food is fabulous!” can help break the ice.



“Ask the host or a guest ‘Do you have any special plans for this holiday?’ or ‘Who do you think made this delicious crab dip?’”



Also, as the third part of the “O.A.R.” tip, party guests should reveal some of their ideas, thoughts and plans with others, perhaps commenting on how their plans to be on the slopes for the holidays didn't pan out, or that they have decided to stick closer to home for a more low-keyed family holiday.



Other holiday conversational tips that RoAne can make a definite difference include acting like a gracious host and guest by being interested, paying attention, and introducing people to each other.



“Treat spouses and guests with respect,” RoAne suggests.



“Introduce them with enthusiasm and include them with eye contact, comments and questions. But remember: the holiday or Christmas party is still business. Act accordingly.”



As for what to avoid at holiday parties, RoAne reminds people in her new article never to drink excessively, and refrain from saying or doing anything that they would later regret.



Stay away from politics as a topic of conversation, RoAne added, and don’t interrupt, ridicule or complain. Also, upon arriving at the party, put away the cell phone.



And RoAne reminds party-goers to “Detach from the techie toys—cell phones, tablets and iPods—and refrain from text messaging, emailing, and status updating or tweeting when talking to people.”



About Susan RoAne

Susan RoAne, The Mingling Maven®, is an in demand keynote speaker and the leading international authority and original expert on How to Work a Room®. Her best-selling books, popular interactive presentations and media interviews help companies and organizations successfully develop, build and manage client relationships that increase business growth. For more information, please visit http://www.susanroane.com