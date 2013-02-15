Common Sense Solutions for Preventing Identity Theft

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com would like to share some tips about protecting against identity theft, such as:



- How Information is Stolen

- Using Common Sense

- Securing One’s Data

- Being Computer Savvy



Ways Thieves get Information



Thieves are sneaky, so they use insidious ways to access someone’s personal data. They “shoulder surf,” which is simply looking over a person’s shoulder to steal credit card numbers. They “grab and run” with a purse or wallet. They also wander all over the Internet, searching for unsecured sites from which they can get Social Security numbers (SSNs), birth dates, and other private information. When developing a protection against identity theft plan, keep all of this in mind.



Employing Common Sense



If someone wants to be successful in protecting against identity theft, he must rely on his “street smarts.” If he knows that thieves obtain information by dumpster diving – going through trash to find documents that may contain private data – he should shred all such papers. If a thief can access this information by stealing a SSN, the thing to do is to protect it by locking it in a home floor safe. Lean over a credit card while using it so the number can’t be stolen.



Safeguard Private Data



To encourage excellent protection against identity theft, keep credit cards separate from one another in a purse or wallet. Never carry a SSN on one’s person unless absolutely necessary. Only schools and doctors offices should have that number other than parents, so leave the SS card at home if not visiting either of them. When going shopping, carry a pocketbook across the front of the body so it can’t be grabbed easily. While shredding documents that might have personal info on them, remember to shred credit card offers that come in the mail, as well.



Be Computer Smart



Here’s where protecting against identity theft can get a little tricky, particularly if one is not terribly computer savvy. Identity thieves surf for unsecured websites. When they find them, if a person has given out information such as his date of birth or his SSN, the thief steals them. As simply as that, his identity is stolen. Make sure the websites one visits are secure before giving out any private data. Don’t give out too many details on a social networking website, either, as a thief can go there “incognito” and get it.



