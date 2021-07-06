Commonly Known Reasons for QuickBooks File Damage and Ways to Rectify

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2021 -- A QuickBooks file size that expands beyond maximum limits, lack of RAM, Virtual Memory, network interface cards, routers or network cables, power surges, improper system shutdowns or virus attacks could be the many reasons why data corruption would occur.



In a multi-user environment, routers that are configured incorrectly can affect the QuickBooks performance thus increasing the risk of corruption. If a network interruption occurs due to incorrect server configuration or malfunctioning of hardware components, a QuickBooks data file could end up corrupted.



Corruption easily occurs when connection issues exist with routers, issues with the operating system or persistent hardware or network driver issues.



The Verify and Rebuild Data tool in QuickBooks proves to be a quick fix for common QuickBooks issues with data being scanned for possible signs of data corruption. Running this process frequently prevents problems. Before rebuilding data, QuickBooks will request a backup of the file. After the Rebuild is complete, a list of resolved and unresolved issues would be listed.



The main reason for using this tool is when serious errors occur while using QuickBooks desktop or major discrepancies found on reports such as the bills or invoices. Other reasons could include deposited payments displayed in the Payments to Deposit section, balance sheet reports not displaying all accounts, data checkups are run to ensure that the file is error free, missing transactions or transactions that appear inaccurately, and missing names from lists.



E-Tech's File Repair service will repair almost any version of a QuickBooks data file from the very first version of DOS to the latest Pro,Premier, Accountant or Enterprise versions, focusing on commonly known errors such as: "This is not a QuickBooks data file or is damaged", "QuickBooks Connection has been Lost", "QuickBooks has Experienced a Problem and Must be Shut Down", "An error occurred when QuickBooks tried to access the company file", "Unrecoverable Error, QuickBooks must shut down",



"Some Sales Orders or Estimates may be incorrectly marked as closed or display incorrect invoiced quantities", "QuickBooks Rebuild or Verify Errors", "Error in reload.sql at line", "QuickBooks Error Code -6000, -82 | 80070057", "QuickBooks Error Code -6000,-301: An error occurred when QuickBooks tried to access the company file"



For more information on E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



