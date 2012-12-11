Commonwealth Agency Inc. Achieves Entrepreneurial Achievement at Philadelphia 100 Forum

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Commonwealth Agency Inc., one of the leading title companies in Philadelphia, achieves entrepreneurial achievement, by receiving recognition at the Philadelphia 100 Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia. As a winner of the 2012 Philadelphia 100, Commonwealth Agency Inc. has been identified as one of the fastest growing, privately held title companies in the Greater Philadelphia region.



Held as a merit-based program, The Philadelphia 100 started as an idea to bring recognition to the Greater Philadelphia region. Over the years, the Philadelphia 100 has become one of the most sought awards in the region, due to the list of exceptional companies that have won the award. Started in 1988 by The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Business Journal and the Wharton SBDC, the Philadelphia 100 has recognized some of the region's finest companies when they were just beginning to emerge: Urban Outfitters, Forman Mills, Kremer Laser Eye Center, and Primavera Systems, just to name a few. Commonwealth Agency Inc., will now forever be in company of these elite businesses as the premier title company in Philadelphia. Along with the winners of the award, other keynote speakers have included Ed Rendell, Michael Emmie and Steven Lagos.



About Commonwealth Agency Inc.

Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed Philadelphia Title company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Southeastern, PA and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing much more quickly than most other title companies.



For more information, visit http://www.caititle.com.