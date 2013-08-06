Commonwealth Agency Inc. Announces 2013 as One of the Best Times to Purchase a Home

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Commonwealth Agency Inc., a title company in Philadelphia, has recently named 2013 as one of the best times to buy a house. Americans living in Philadelphia, and other major cities in the country, have been hesitant to close on a house after experiencing one of the most devastating recessions in the history of the country. However, the Commonwealth Agency Inc. announces that the housing market is finally on an upswing, as people are ready to purchase new homes. The Philadelphia Title company looks to a recent Forbes article as proof regarding growth of the real estate industry in Philadelphia.



The article looks to the fact that 2013 has kicked off amidst an abundance of experts proclaiming the recovery of the U.S. housing market. Home prices are on the upswing, as the inventory of homes for sale is at an all-time low. Since the recession began in 2005, 2012 has been recorded by housing market experts as being the first positive year of gains to the overall economy. According to the Federal Reserve, the housing market has quickly become a bright spot of the economy.



Commonwealth Agency Inc., providers of Philadelphia title insurance, along with people looking to purchase homes in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas are excited about the prospect for home sales in 2013. Both buyers and sellers can anticipate the rest of 2013 to be strong for the housing market. With low inventories and increased competition among buyers, many sellers will have multiple offers on a home. This has almost been unheard of, since the beginning of the recession. Representatives of Commonwealth Agency Inc. look forward to a strong spring, and even stronger summer, as they assist their clients with achieving their real estate goals.



