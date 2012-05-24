Commonwealth Agency Inc. Announces New Insurance Policies

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- For over 40 years, Commonwealth Agency Inc. has stood for the interests of residential and commercial real estate buyers in the greater Philadelphia area by providing full service title insurance services.



Whether a person is purchasing his first home or his fifth, knowing what to expect when he closes on his new house can reduce the anxiety that comes with the home buying process. If he or she has done their homework and understands the costs associated with buying and protecting a home, it will not only ease stress, but it can also save them money.



At Home Closing 101, one will find the information he or she needs to prepare themselves for Title closing day. By becoming familiar with topics such as title insurance, escrow fees, and closing costs—when the time comes to sign on the dotted line, there won’t be any unwelcome surprises. Instead of worrying, the person can focus on more important things, like who to invite to his house warming party!



Buying real estate—whether it’s a person’s first home or an expansion of a business investment—is a serious step. Commonwealth Agency Inc. gives the respect and attention that a person deserves as he or she strives to make a decision about whether or not to buy.



Purchasing Title insurance through Commonwealth Agency Inc. protects residential and commercial buyers from:



Future loss of property

Unexpected expenses

Hardship related to managing suits brought against the concerned



When Commonwealth works on a client’s behalf, he or she doesn’t see how much Commonwealth’s longstanding relationships with leading underwriters in Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey will help him or her. For many clients, it simply means that their closing happens on time, and goes perfectly!



Call them at 215.643.7744 to find out more about their services or visit them at: www.caititle.com