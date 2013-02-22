Commonwealth Agency Inc. Announces Residential and Commercial Real Estate Services in Philadelphia

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Commonwealth Agency Inc., an established title company in Philadelphi a, announces residential and commercial Real Estate services in Philadelphia. Other than providing a complete list of title and escrow insurance services, Commonwealth Agency Inc. also provides commercial and residential title services for refinancing for every state in the United States. As one of the leading title companies in not just Philadelphia, but the world, Commonwealth Agency Inc. has been able to execute thousands of commercial and residential Real Estate closings over the last 40 years. Now, more than ever, people are looking at the housing markets because the prices and rates are so low. When clients choose Commonwealth Agency Inc., they will soon realize that buying a home or commercial property has never been easier.



Part of being one of the leading Title Company’s in Philadelphia, is putting customers at ease during the complex stages of purchasing residential or commercial property. While performing residential title services in NJ, Commonwealth Agency Inc. will guide the customer through each step of the closing and settlement processes, so they have a full understanding of what is going on. Commonwealth Agency Inc. can also help those in need of refinancing their residential or commercial property. The Title Company will make sure each document that is needed, is filled out properly, and is maintained throughout the purchasing process. These documents include the loan documentation, escrow agreements and title documentation.



By assembling and reviewing each document involved during the closing, settlement or refinancing processes, Commonwealth Agency Inc. ensures that everything will go as smoothly as possible. The Title Company is a reliable source for all residential and commercial title services in NJ. The services provided by Commonwealth Agency Inc.in New Jersey and Pennsylvania do not end after the approval of a purchase or sale. The title company will be there for their customers any time they need them in the future.



About Commonwealth Agency Inc.

Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed Philadelphia title insurance company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing much more quickly than most other title companies.



For more information, visit http://www.caititle.com.