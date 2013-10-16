Commonwealth Agency Inc. Announces Settlement Services in PA This October

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Commonwealth Agency Inc. is pleased to announce they will be offering settlement services in PA this October for all transactions. Along with providing settlement services throughout Pennsylvania, Commonwealth Agency Inc. will be providing clients with additional tips that will help them understand the importance of title insurance. Making the final decision to buy a home is a huge commitment, but not the final piece of the puzzle. Finding the right title company is one of the main components. Commonwealth Agency Inc. will ensure clients there will be no issue with the title of the home during the final process of settlement. There have even been cases where the seller is not the actually owner of the property and other title companies overlook this entirely. Commonwealth Agency Inc. will take their time to make sure everything is handled properly.



Once the sales contract has officially gone through, the title professionals at Commonwealth Agency Inc. will perform the necessary duties to make sure nothing is wrong with the property liens and the stated holder. This includes searching through public and land records to find any issues. If any problems arise from the records searches, the title professionals will help to resolve them before their clients settle on the house. These thorough searches will also become important if clients intend on refinancing their home in the future.



When it does come time to refinance the home, Commonwealth Agency Inc. is one of the only title companies in Philadelphia that will help their clients apply for a new loan before settlement. Clients of Commonwealth Agency Inc. will have a thorough understanding of how all settlement services provided work. Every detail will be handled clearly, and every idea will be expressed through open communication. Company representatives are available throughout the day to answer any question regarding settlement on purchasing or refinancing a home.



About Commonwealth Agency Inc.

Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed Philadelphia title insurance company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing much more quickly than most other title companies.



For more information, visit http://www.caititle.com.