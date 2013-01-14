Commonwealth Agency Inc. Now Offering a Complete Line of New Services for 2013

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Commonwealth Agency Inc., the leading title company in Philadelphia, announces a complete line of new services for the New Year. Beginning in 2013, the company will be providing complete title and escrow insurance services for residential and commercial buyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and nationwide. People continue to use Commonwealth Agency Inc. as their insurance company because they have executed thousands of real estate closings over the last 40 years. When their title and escrow insurance services are needed, call 215-583-3544 or send an email to info@caititle.com.



When new homeowners deal with the closing or settlement process, it can be an exciting, but often difficult time. This process involves multiple parties and advisors, which can be confusing. Unlike other Philadelphia title companies, Commonwealth Agency Inc. employs experts, that will guide homeowners through each step of the process until the keys to their new home is in their hands. After a customer signs the paperwork, signaling the purchase of the property, Commonwealth Agency Inc. will carefully review all documents involved in the purchase process. The reviewing of this important documentation will ensure that a customer of Commonwealth Agency Inc. avoids any unnecessary risks.



Along with assisting with the purchase of residential or commercial property, Commonwealth Agency Inc. provides service for the mortgage refinancing process. Just like any other service the company provides, Commonwealth Agency Inc. will collect and review all documents involved in the refinancing plan. They will ensure that everyone involved in the process will understand what transactions need to be taken in order for the refinancing to be successful. After the documents are exchanged between the byer, seller and lender, Commonwealth Agency Inc. will then produce the title insurance policy and send it to the homeowner, along all original recorded documents. If there is any question or concern during the middle of any title insurance process, an agent will be available to assist customers.



Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed Philadelphia Title insurance company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Southeastern, PA and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing much more quickly than most other title companies.



