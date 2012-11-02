Commonwealth Agency Inc. Now Offers New Information on Home Closing Process

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Commonwealth Title Insurance Company now offers information on the home closing process. At Home Closing 101, new homeowner’s will find information they need to prepare themselves for closing day. Commonwealth Agency will help homeowner’s become familiar with topics such as title insurance, escrow fees, and closing costs.



Commonwealth’s title insurance services assist residential realtors, mortgage brokers, commercial real estate brokers, commercial real estate lenders and real estate attorneys, helping streamline their real estate transaction process. Commonwealth’s seasoned professional’s assist in the purchase process to make smooth transactions by providing information before the agreement is signed, obtaining information through due diligence quickly, resolving any issues before they come up. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing in a much quicker timeframe that most other title companies.



About Commonwealth Agency Inc.

Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed Philadelphia Title company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Southeastern, PA and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process.



For more information, visit http://www.caititle.com.