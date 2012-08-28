Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- The Commonwealth Agency Inc. now services new title insurance in Philadelphia, PA. The Commonwealth Agency Inc. is also a premier title company in Broad Axe, PA that provides exceptional real estate settlement services to the Greater Philadelphia area and nationwide.



Commonwealth’s title insurance services assist residential realtors, mortgage brokers, commercial real estate brokers, commercial real estate lenders and real estate attorneys, helping streamline their real estate transaction process. Commonwealth’s seasoned professional’s assist in purchases by providing information before the agreement is signed, obtaining information through due diligence quickly, resolving any issues. Commonwealth also offers very efficient and professional service with refinances, working proactively to resolve issues quickly to get the client to closing in a much quicker time frame than most other title companies.



Their newly launched innovative software upgrades are designed to ease the closing process, for every party in the transaction. “We have launched title insurance upgrades with technology that has created the title process more efficiently and easy for our clients. Our technology and employee training allows us to handle a higher volume of clients more accurately with virtually zero defects. We provide Real Estate Escrow Services, document preparation, inspections, judgment, lean and title searches, and Real Estate closing services,” says its CEO.



About Commonwealth Agency Inc.

Commonwealth Agency Inc. is a full service licensed title insurance company committed to providing quality client-care that clients can count on. With over 40 years of experience in Southeastern, PA and New Jersey, their team offers reliable, proactive services that will ensure quick, efficient, and convenient closings. Clients work with experienced, licensed closers who explain everything upfront and assist them throughout the entire process. For more information, visit http://www.caititle.com/