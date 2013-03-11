CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) Investigation Alert: Long-Term Investors should act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of the CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) was announced concerning whether certain officers and trustees of the CommonWealth REIT breached their fiduciary duties and wasted corporate assets.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH follows a lawsuit filed earlier against CommonWealth REIT over alleged securities laws violations.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges that CommonWealth REIT violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding CommonWealth REIT’s financial performance and future prospects.



CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $752.11 million in 2008 to $911.95 million in 2011. However its Net Income decreased from $244.65 million in 2008 to $109.98 million in 2011.



On August 8, 2012, CommonWealth REIT (NYSE: CWH) announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2012.



Shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) declined from as high as $19.36 per share on July 20, 2012, to as low as $13.58 per share on October 26, 2012.



On March 8, 2013, NYSE:CWH shares closed at $22.18.



