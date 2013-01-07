CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) Investor Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- An investor in shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by CommonWealth REIT in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) between January 10, 2012 and August 8, 2012, you have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: Feb. 25, 2013. NYSE:CWH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) common shares during the period between January 10, 2012 and August 8, 2012, that CommonWealth REIT and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding CommonWealth REIT’s financial performance and future prospects.



CommonWealth REIT is a real estate investment trust, which primarily owns office and industrial properties located throughout the United States.



CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $752.11 million in 2008 to $911.95 million in 2011. However its Net Income decreased from $244.65 million in 2008 to $109.98 million in 2011.



On August 8, 2012, CommonWealth REIT (NYSE: CWH) announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2012.



Shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) declined from as high as $19.36 per share on July 20, 2012, to as low as $13.58 per share on October 26, 2012.



On December 27, 2012, NYSE:CWH shares closed at $15.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH) between January 10, 2012 and August 8, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: Feb. 25, 2013. NYSE:CWH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com