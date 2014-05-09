CommPeak Offers New Wholesale VoIP Telecom Service to Resellers Providers and Carriers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Telecommunications is an essential facet of any business in a globalizing world, and international calls can often make the difference between a bright future for a business and the grim alternative. As such, it’s imperative for new companies seeking to make the right impression and existing multinationals seeking to retain their market share to provide seamless communications abroad. For that, they need high quality, secure, and reliable VoIP services. CommPeak is the industry leader in wholesale VoIP fulfillment, and has launched a three-tier expansion strategy following an upgrade that will make them the most powerful VoIP provider in the world.



Their current network now has eight key infrastructural hubs placed on the north and south hemispheres throughout North America, Europe, South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia offering unbeatable transfer speeds and audio quality. With proprietary technology for error and bug fixing they can reconnect calls in lightning speed, all while offering unbeatable security.



This state of the art service is not just for the end users however, it offers lucrative opportunities for resellers who can push the brand to new markets, providers who seek a platform to expand their services and carrier partners who can deliver reliable networks to augment its strength.



A spokesperson for CommPeak explained, “There are many ways for businesses to interact with our service provision according to what they need and what we offer. Our new reseller program offers wholesale VoIP turnkey services that can be sold as a package with the benefit of our superior hardware and round the clock support. Equally, providers can expect commission-based terms and a regular income as well as seamless integration to their existing service packages, and reliable carriers can join forces with us to the benefit of all. Because we have three distinct tiers of growth beyond our core client base, we are guaranteed to continue as the most innovative VoIP provider in the market.”



About CommPeak

CommPeak is a leading global provider of wholesale VoIP services to businesses big and small seeking to gain a premium international reach at an incredibly low cost. Their extensive network of international telecom partners and strategically placed infrastructure enables them to provide the most reliable, professional service along with class leading call quality regardless of the location of you’re the business, its customers or third parties. For more information please visit: http://www.commpeak.com/