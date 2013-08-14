Communicate Consulting Now Offering Premium IT Business Documents and Templates Online (Released on Flevy.com)

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Creating business documents is a tedious and time-consuming process—but one that is necessary in every corporate organization. In particular, the Information Technology corporate function relies heavily on business documents. These include Management Methodologies, Process Flows, Documentation, Business Requirements, Status Reports, among other common document needs.



Communicate Consulting recently made its premium business documents available on the Flevy.com documents marketplace. The consulting firm focuses on working with organizations to ensure that their business strategies and objectives are supported by IT with an effective IT Strategy and Governance. Its documents on Flevy cover topics from Cloud Strategy to IT Sourcing to building a CIO Office. The firm is founded by Martin Palmgren, a seasoned IT Strategist and Transformation Executive who has addressed strategy formulation and implementation for Fortune 500 businesses, internationally.



(Communicate’s documents can be found here: http://flevy.com/seller/mpalmgre.)



Flevy is an online marketplace for premium business documents. Communicate Consulting has joined dozens of other consultancies and independent consultants that have looked to Flevy as a means of increasing revenues and building their brands.



Allan Ung, a management consultant of 20 years and owner of Operational Excellence Consulting, is a long time seller on Flevy. He had the following to say, “For businesses who are exploring or starting out selling documents and have not yet figured the technicalities of distributing the products and receiving payments, Flevy is a great place to kick start your digital sales. Additionally, Flevy’s network of customers will add to your customer base, thus enhancing your digital reach. We are satisfied having Flevy as our partner and look forward to growing the relationship further in the future.”



Business professional and business firm alike, many are exploring new, sustainable sources of income. And, for many, this exploration has led them online to Flevy, the marketplace for premium business documents.



More information about Flevy can be found here:

http://flevy.com

http://flevy.com/about



About Flevy

Flevy is the marketplace for premium business documents. Documents range from business strategy frameworks to financial models to PowerPoint templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy, whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Individual business professionals can monetize their business documents by listing them on Flevy.



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