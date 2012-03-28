Communication Degree Guides Helps Students Reach Their Career Dreams of Becoming a Journalist

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Across the country, thousands of students are currently dreaming of becoming a journalist. The idea of interviewing people from all walks of life, writing thought-provoking articles and seeing ones name in print in major publications has inspired people of all ages to attend journalism school.



While it is true that earning a journalism degree can certainly lead to exciting and rewarding career opportunities all across the globe, students must first be accepted at the university of their choice. For many, this process can be confusing and overwhelming; with so many schools all claiming to be the best, it is hard to know where to apply.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and helpful information on journalism degree programs, as well as potential career opportunities, approximate salaries, and much more.



Communication Degree Guides helps prospective students as well as those who are already working in the field and would like to go back to school to earn the advanced degree learn all they need to know about journalism schools, including traditional universities and those offering journalism degrees online.



For students who are hoping to graduate from a school that offers an online degree journalism, the news is good. As an article on the website noted, there are various types of convenient and accepted online journalism courses that are available. However, students should be sure they are choosing an online program that is affiliated with an accredited university.



The free online resource also does an outstanding job explaining the different types of jobs with a journalism degree that are typically available to journalism school graduates. For example, some go on to work as editors, who are responsible for the overall quality and content material of information provided by writers and reporters. Television newscasters and information analysts also have typically earned degrees in journalism, as have program directors and many public relations specialists.



For those who are curious about potential salaries, the news is quite encouraging. Although pay can certainly vary depending on location and the position, information reporters can expect to earn between $22,670 and $50,000 while a communications specialist can earn between $39,000 and $62,000.



“The character of the work that you just do also can decide the wage that you just get,” an article on the website explained.



About Communication Degree Guides

