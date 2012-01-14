‘Communication Degree Guides’ Offers Info About Degree Programs As Well As Exciting Career Options

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2012 -- According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Employment of public relations specialists is predicted to develop 24 percent from 2008 to 2018, a lot faster than the typical for all occupations.”



Getting into this interesting and growing field of work is appealing to many people of all ages, from young students just starting out to those who have been working for some time but are looking for a career change.



Having a masters in communication can definitely help those who wish to work in this type of career. The advanced degree can open more doors and give graduates more jobs from which to choose.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth information about the communications and marketing professions as well as advice on obtaining a communication degree.



Communication Degree Guides offers prospective students and those who are already employed in the profession with helpful information about communications, marketing, and masters in communications degrees from top-tier accredited universities. The website is user-friendly and filled with educational articles and tips and also includes advice on why pursuing a communications degree online can make a lot of sense for already-busy people.



For those who might be wondering “What can I do with a communications degree” the website also features a detailed section about the various jobs that graduates with a masters in communication typically qualify for.



As an article on the website explains, as new media platforms like websites, social networks and cellular applications become more popular and prevalent, the demand for tech savvy communication and public relations specialists will only continue to grow.



“A communications degree provides a wonderful liberal arts foundation for employment or additional graduate training in business, schooling, social sciences, and well being sciences,” the article noted, adding that graduates have been employed most frequently in training (instructing and administration), administration, gross sales, media, social providers, well being care, public relations/customer support and finance.



With further academic education, college students can typically also pursue careers in legislation, increased training, counseling and the ministry, the article noted.



From information on careers in communication and public relations specialists to working as an advertising director or public data officer, Communication Degree Guides offers factual and reassuring advice on how getting a masters in communication can lead to new and exciting careers that can be fulfilling, secure, and lucrative.



