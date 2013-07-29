Communication Equipment Stocks to Track: Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN), NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN), NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)



Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) decreased -1.92% and closed at $3.57 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 2.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 104.58%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $1.01 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 282.23 million.



Will SONS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sonus Networks, Inc. provides networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions address the need to link and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across customers networks



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) plunged -2.65% and closed at $2.20 on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.43 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.18 and $2.25.



Will TLAB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Optical, Data, Access, and Services.



Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) dropped down -2.69% and closed at $10.85. So far in three months, the stock is up 32.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.32 and $12.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.25. Its introductory price for the day was $11.08, with the overall traded volume of 1.25 million shares.



Will INFN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Infinera Corporation provides optical networking equipment, software, and services to communications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, and subsea network operators worldwide.



NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), after opening its shares at the price of $31.51, dropped -9.06% to close at $30.0 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.14 million shares, in comparison to 310,258 shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $26.82 and $40.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.51. Its introductory price for the day was $31.51.



Will NTGR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NETGEAR, Inc. provides networking products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. Its Retail business unit offers home networking, storage, and digital media products to connect users with the Internet, and their content and devices.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/