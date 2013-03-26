Vengel Consulting Now Offering Webinars

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Business communication skills training experts The Vengel Consulting Group are now offering an online-based version of founder Alan Vengel’s legendary in-person seminars.



Vengel is a highly lauded speaker in the business world, known for coming to corporations and delivering seminars geared toward topics such as negotiation skills, influence skills, and leadership training. In an effort to make these ideas more broadly accessible, Vengel Consulting is now making their most requested seminars available online as webinars—distilled versions of the training sessions that can be a more cost-effective and portable alternative for many businesses. Webinars eliminate the expense and time expenditure of travel, can be viewed by an unlimited number of employees at the times and places that are most convenient to them, and can be customized to fit an organization’s specific needs. All of Vengel Consulting’s webinars include pre-work, facilitators, and after-webinar learning sustainers to ensure that users get the full benefit of the curriculum, even though Alan isn’t there in person.



To see the full range of Vengel Consulting’s products and services, visit their website at http://www.vengelconsulting.com/, or to speak directly with a representative about how Vengel can help your company, call (925) 837-0148 or visit their offices at 1230 Dutch Mill Drive, Danville, California.



About Vengel Consulting

Vengel Consulting’s goal is to provide practical training that helps businesses of all sizes and industries reach optimal effectiveness, and they understand that every business has their own set of unique interests and concerns. Vengel Consulting has a variety of different programs, all available through multiple platforms; in addition to the webinars and in-person appearances, there are also books, videos, articles, multimedia engagement packages and more.