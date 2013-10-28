Communications Equipment and Services Provider Birns.Net Now on Google Plus

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Birns Telecommunications Inc. has started their fall by successfully launching their very own Google Plus business page to interact with their existing and potential customers as well as with telecom enthusiasts in a whole new way. The company’s goal with this social media page is to share and discuss news and insider information about the industry with their online audience.



This new addition to the company’s social media networks, on top of featuring updates and promotions on VoIP Phone Systems and PBX Systems from renowned brands like NEC, ShoreTel, Mitel and Adtran; will also provide valuable and unique information about Birns’ state-of-the-art Colocation services.



A spokesperson from Birns Telecommunications Inc. states that, “Google is by far the most important search engine out there, and Google Plus has become an increasingly popular social media platform over the last few years. It definitely offers much more interesting opportunities for local small companies, and users alike, compared to other social media networks.”



To join Birns Telecommunications’ Google Plus circle, please go to: https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/111876344099436398102/111876344099436398102/posts



While Birns Telecommunications Inc. uses their new Google Plus Profile to engage with their online community, they will also be upgrading some of their website pages over the next few weeks in order to improve on user experience and include valuable information about their extensive catalogue of communications products and services.



Their website recently added an enhanced live chat feature on every page to enable online customers an easier and quicker access to the company’s telecom experts. If there are any further questions regarding Birns Telecommunications’ new Google Plus page, their improved chat room or upcoming web upgrades, please feel free to call 212-352-7001 or send an email to contact@birns (dot) net



About Birns Telecommunications

New York-based Telecom Company Birns Telecommunications Inc. has been supplying state-of-the-art communications equipment and services since 1973. Located in the Tri-State Area, they are experts in the installation of PBX systems, VoIP phone systems, voice and data cabling, as well as other computer networking services. Birns is a leader in the telecommunication industry, with over 100,000 satisfied clients in NYC, because their staff strives to give their customers access to cutting-edge technology by providing the most advanced telecommunication solutions available in the market.