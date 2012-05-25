Communications Equipment: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Communications Equipment: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Communications Equipment industry. It includes detailed data on Communications Equipment market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Communications Equipment industry



Highlights



The global communications equipment market grew by 4.9% in 2011 to reach a value of $79 billion.



In 2016, the global communications equipment market is forecast to have a value of $98.2 billion, an increase of 24.4% since 2011.



Mobile is the largest segment of the global communications equipment market, accounting for 77.1% of the market's total value.



Asia-Pacific accounts for 46.4% of the global communications equipment market value.



Market Definition



The communications equipment market covers fixed-line and mobile telecommunications equipment. The fixed-line telecommunications equipment includes answer machines, fax machines and telephones. The mobile telecommunications equipment includes mobile phone handsets only and not any services related charges borne by the consumer. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



