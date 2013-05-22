"Communications Equipment in Japan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Communications Equipment in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan communications equipment market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The communications equipment market covers fixed-line and mobile telecommunications equipment. The fixed-line telecommunications equipment includes answer machines, fax machines and telephones. The mobile telecommunications equipment includes mobile phone handsets only and not any services related charges borne by the consumer. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese communications equipment market is expected to generate total revenues of $1,714.2 million in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2008 and 2012.
- The Mobile segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $1,327.9 million, equivalent to 77.5% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline, with an anticipated CARC of -0.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,648.7 million by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the communications equipment market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the communications equipment market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key communications equipment market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan communications equipment market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan communications equipment market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Japan communications equipment market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan communications equipment market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
