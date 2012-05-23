Communications Equipment in the United States Industry Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Communications Equipment in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Communications Equipment in the United States market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States communications equipment market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



The communications equipment market covers fixed-line and mobile telecommunications equipment. The fixed-line telecommunications equipment includes answer machines, fax machines and telephones. The mobile telecommunications equipment includes mobile phone handsets only and not any services related charges borne by the consumer. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



The US communications equipment market is expected to generate total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2007 and 2011.



Sales generated through hypermarket, supermarket, and discounters are expected to be the most lucrative for the US communications equipment market in 2011, with total revenues of $3.9 billion, equivalent to 36.1% of the market's overall value.



The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.4% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $14.6 billion by the end of 2016.



