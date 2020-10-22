Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global communications hardware market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global communications hardware market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global communications hardware market.



The global communications hardware market is expected to decline from $661 billion in 2019 to $651.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $805.7 billion in 2023.



The prominent players in the global Communications Hardware market are:



Apple, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Communications Hardware Market Overview



The entire telecommunications industry is witnessing convergence of services, voice, data, and video from the same interface in customer premises in wire line space or triple play services. The operators are moving toward automation and high-speed IP based infrastructure over which they will be able to deliver their offerings through IPTV and Voice over IP technologies (VoIP).



The communications hardware manufacturing market consists of sales of communications hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce telephone apparatus and broadcasting and wireless communications hardware. It includes sales of wired and wireless communication hardware equipment.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



