Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market 2021 : Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) enables the integration of voice, video, & messaging to the applications without having to build a real-time communications stack. It helps the developer to add real-time communication features within their standalone applications, eliminating the need to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. Communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) also helps in reducing the overall cost to build and operate a communications stack.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market. Communication was a major issue initially due to remote working and increased adoption of BYOD for office work. Low cost communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) was adopted by SMEs as well as large enterprises who were focused toward cost minimization and hence demand was positive during the COVID period.



Request for a sample:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81912



Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market – Dynamics



Rising Focus on Reducing TCO for Efficient Communications from SMEs Driving Growth of the Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market



Communication is one of the most integral part of enterprise workflow. Rising investment within communication technology is driving innovation within communication specific technologies. Demand from small & medium enterprises has also increased with the increasing investment on communication technology for better workflow. The integration of communication platforms within the existing workflow is more cost efficient than developing and maintaining a communications stack. The rising demand from SMEs for low cost models for communication is driving the growth of the market.



Lack of Privacy and Transparency within Cloud-based Deployment of Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS)



Communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) is a cloud based service. Although the demand for cloud-based deployment has increased across the globe, skepticism has also increased with regards to cloud-based security and transparency from end-users, specific to data protection and fraud. In the SANS Vulnerability Management Survey, the main issues curtaining the adoption of cloud application security management solution includes:



North America to Dominate the Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market



In terms of region, the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market during the forecast period due to strong adoption of cloud-based technology for communication by SMEs. The increasing investment in cloud-based technology is expected to drive the market in this region during the forecast period.



Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market – Competition Landscape



In September 2020, Phronesis Technologies and Melrose Labs entered into a technology partnership to improve security and protect businesses from fraud. The partnership will see the platform develop new identity verification services that will protect businesses and improve customer engagement.

Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market: Segmentation



The global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market can be segmented based on:



Component

Enterprise Size

Industry

Region



Ask for brochure:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81912



Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market, by Component



Based on component, the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market can be divided into:



Software

Cloud

On-premise

Services

Professional

Managed



Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market, by Enterprise Size



In terms of enterprise size, the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market can be segregated into:



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise



Global Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market, by Industry



In terms of industry, the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market can be segregated into:



IT & Telecom

BFSI

Logistics & Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others



Regional analysis of the global communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market includes:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-awareness-about-cleanliness-and-hygiene-across-public-places-to-sow-the-seeds-of-growth-across-the-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-tmr-301248244.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapid-adoption-of-cloud-based-platforms-to-benefit-companies-in-the-global-tax-software-market-whilst-outbreak-of-covid-19-to-accelerate-use-of-digital-platforms-for-tax-filing-processes-tmr-301249303.html