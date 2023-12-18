Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market:-

Twilio Inc. (United States), Vonage Holdings Corp (United States), MessageBird B.V. (United States), Plivo Inc. (United States), Snich AB (Sweden), Voximplant (Zingaya, Inc.) (United States), 8x8 Inc (United States), Voxvalley Technologies (Singapore), Bandwidth Inc. (United States), IntelePeer Cloud Communications (United States)



The Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market.



CPaaS stands for the Communications Platform as a Service. A CPaaS is a cloud-based platform that enables developers to add real-time communications features to their own applications without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. A CPaaS offers a complete development framework for building real-time communications features without having to build your own. This typically includes software tools, standards-based application programming interfaces (APIs), sample code, and pre-built applications. CPaaS providers also provide support and product documentation to help developers throughout the development process. Some companies also offer software development kits (SDKs) and libraries for building applications on different desktop and mobile platforms.



On 13th MAy 2020, Twilio, a prominent cloud communications platform provider, announced that Twilio programmable video would be powering Zocdoc's new free, HIPAA-compliant telehealth video solution. Any provider can sign up to use Zocdoc's video service, powered by Twilio, to facilitate all of their virtual appointments.

On 9th June 2020, 8X8 Inc. launched an open communication platform to deliver and scale work-from-home enterprise communications with the availability of CPaaS programmable applications and APIs, including SMS and 8x8 video.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Customized Service, Standardized Service), Organization Size (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise), End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Financial Services, Other End-user Verticals)



Market Trends:

Upsurging demand from Retail and E-commerce Industry

High Adoption due to real-time communications



Opportunities:

The rising demand due to COVID 19 Pandemic and work from home situation

The technological innovation associated with Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)



Market Drivers:

The Rising demand due to rapidly changing consumer purchasing trends

The increasing connectivity and increasing mobile devices for communications and online transactions



