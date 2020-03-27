Communique Productions Launches 27 Best Practice Tools on Performance Management for the Financial Advising Services (FAS) Vertical Market (Released by Flevy.com)

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Consulting firm Communique Productions has partnered with Flevy to launch a series of best practice tools on Performance Management for the Financial Advising Services (FAS) vertical market (https://flevy.com/financial-advising-services). These tools, including training guides, templates, and forms, are used to develop and deploy the FAS Performance Management Process.



This FAS Performance Management System ensures better hires, a culture of teamwork, increased quality, effective coaching, evaluation and feedback, and increased satisfaction and retention. More engaged and productive team members help the Managing Principal and Financial Advisors be more competitive, successful and relevant. Clients on the receiving end experience improved communication, higher quality service and a cohesive focus on client satisfaction.



Communique Productions is one of Flevy's premiere authors, a boutique consultancy specializing in learner-centered and activity-based training. Communique has worked with over 175 clients and completed over 3000 talent development and management consulting projects, including a multitude in the Financial Advising Services (FAS) space. Over the years through their FAS client engagements, Communique has developed an FAS Performance Management System.



Flevy is the online marketplace for best practice business frameworks and tools. The full marketplace includes over 5,000 best practices, spanning all corporate functions and management topics, from Strategic Planning to Digital Transformation to Operational Excellence, among others.



